Mobile Sports Authority hosts first basketball tournament with pandemic restrictions

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — This weekend marks Mobile’s first basketball tournament in the coronavirus era. The Ballin’ By the Bay basketball tournament had its first full day of play today. While keeping competing athletes socially distant during active gameplay is impossible, sports tournaments strip away a lot of other things in ways players aren’t used to.

“Ain’t nobody here,” remarked one player. It’s similar to what we saw last month in a volleyball tournament. Fewer seats, fewer spectators, and a lot of masks. This is the second sports tournament from the Mobile Sports Authority this summer since Alabama gradually reopened and organizers say they’re doing everything they can to keep athletes and spectators as safe as possible.

“I’ve been to a couple of tournaments now and the way we’ve all been doing things I’m comfortable with the hand sanitizing, social distancing, and everything we’re doing for players and spectators,” said tournament co-director Sherwonda Southall. There are fewer teams–only about 50 from what would normally be 100 and they limit how many people are in the auditorium at any one time.

“We’re holding teams in a holding area, they can’t come out until the third quarter of the game that precedes them, fans are not allowed to come into the arena until their court’s cleared,” said tournament director Jeff Kahn. Athletes worry about victory, not the virus. The tournament wraps up its last day of play Sunday. Players are looking for video highlights to earn scholarships or improve for their school team.

LATEST STORIES