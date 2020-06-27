Mobile Sports Authority holds first summer tournament

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A week after Foley held its first sports tournament since the pandemic shutdown, Mobile is doing the same. The Mobile Sports Authority announced its first sports tournament of the summer this weekend.

The Outlaw Convention Center is playing host to the Gulf Coast Region Volleyball Association’s 2020 Gulf Coast Region Championships. That’s Saturday and Sunday. Doors open at 7 and there’s a $5 charge at the gate. Children 11 and under are free.

This is the first sporting event from the Mobile Sports Authority since March. There will be changes to accommodate pandemic restrictions. According to an email “there will be limited courts, socially-distanced seating, and other new protocols in place to make the Mobile Convention Center a safe place to play and watch.”