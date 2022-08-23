MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mississippi foundation is offering $10,000 worth of support to the Mobile SPCA, according to a news release.

HORNE and the HORNE Community Foundation members voted to give two non-profit organizations grants. Youth Town in Pinson, Tenn. received $50,000 from HORNE and the Mobile SPCA received $10,000.

According to the release, the Mobile SPCA transports or places nearly 1,200 dogs and 500 cats annually. They help with 2,500 spays and neuters and about 100 emergency vet visits.

Throughout the past 60 years, HORNE has grown from a local accounting practice to a nationwide professional services firm with a mission of delivering care. We live and work in the very communities where these worthy organizations are serving and we’re proud to give back to those who are doing so much good. Neil Forbes, HORNE’s managing partner

Youth Town, in Tennessee, is a residential facility for teenagers who suffer from substance abuse and mental health issues.