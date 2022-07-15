MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Back-to-school shopping is in full swing, and from now until midnight Sunday, buyers in Alabama will take advantage of tax free shopping on back to school items. People in Mobile were out early Friday morning taking advantage of the discounts.

A mom and Maryvale Elementary School teacher was at Zoghby’s Uniforms to purchase new school clothes for her son.

“I looked at the parking lot and got a little scared but they have a great system,” said Ashley Streeter. “Those high school students in there are helping out and so they have a system going. You go in, get fitted, get in line and they’re getting us in and out.”

Other franchises like Kohl’s and Target are offering an additional discount recognizing educators and school staff to go along with the sales tax holiday.

“We love the discounts, teachers are always buying for their classrooms, always buying extra stuff for their students those that we know won’t have the supplies, that won’t have the uniforms,” said Streeter. “We kind of keep those things in our room stacked so it’s a plus”

Owner of local shoe store, J-Ray Shoes, says they’ve seen close to 100 customers since they opened and they’re expecting a lot more throughout the weekend.

“People really want to take advantage of the tax free weekend with gas prices and everything being as high as they are,” said Leigh Kercher.

