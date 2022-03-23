MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officers with the Mobile Police Department arrested a man accused of shoplifting at an Academy store and stealing a woman’s car when she was still inside it.

William Freeman, 27, was arrested after officers were called to Academy Sports at 3725 Airport Blvd. for a theft in progress.

Officers believe that Freeman ran from the scene near Home Depot at 851 Montlimar Drive. Freeman then jumped into a car with a woman inside. The woman jumped out of the car as it sped off.

The driver struck another vehicle speeding down Airport Boulevard and Montlimar Drive. Officers signaled for the driver to stop, but the driver refused and led officers on a chase. The chase ended at the 300 block of Elm Street South in Prichard, Ala.

Freeman was taken into custody and arrested. He was charged with Theft of Property 1st degree, Attempt to Elude, Failure to Obey, Reckless Endangerment and Possession of a Controlled Substance.