MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man is in jail after he was named the suspect of a Nov. 5 shooting, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Kuhnareus Trayvon Davis, 20, turned himself in on Sunday and was booked into jail after 8 p.m. He is charged with first-degree assault and discharging a gun into an occupied vehicle.

Mobile police officers responded to a report of a woman with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound at Springhill Medical Center around 6:40 p.m. on Nov. 5.

They learned an argument occurred at Vermillion Drive and Burdette Road between the victim and a man who had a firearm.

According to police, the man fired multiple rounds at the victim’s vehicle as she attempted to drive away, and the gunfire struck her.

No one else was injured in the incident.

Davis’ bond is set at $52,000, and he is set to appear in court on Tuesday.

