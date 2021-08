MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County District Attorney’s Office approved murder warrants for two suspects in a July 22 shooting, according to a police news release

Jamon Merrida, 21, and Demarcus Longmire, 27, are both in custody.

Mobile Police responded to a shots fired called on the 300 block of Seabreeze Court on July 22 at about 11:17 p.m.

Police found a deceased male at the location.