Mobile Shipyard workers receive $8.25 million in settlement

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A total of 17 shipyard workers received an $8.25 million settlement in Aug. 2021 in Mobile after being injured by a miller saw.

A miller saw is a type of hand-held angle grinder. The blades within the saw “caused injury to dozens of shipyard workers,” according to a press release statement made by Cunningham Bounds law firm.

Shipyard workers claimed that Metabo and Southern Gas & Supply were pushing for the miller saw to have carbide-toothed circular saw blades, despite knowing the danger it posed to employees.