Mobile Sheriff aiming to prevent a gun bill from passing

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) —The Mobile County Sheriff Sam Cochran is trying to prevent a gun bill from passing.

The bill is called House Bill 6, and if legislators decide to pass it, it will allow people to legally carry a firearm without a permit.

“So what will that mean for us, that will mean that anybody can carry a weapon in their automobile- loaded. On their person- loaded. In or about in any public place,” said Cochran.

The current law requires those who carry a firearm on themselves, or in their car to have a permit.

“62,000 people in Mobile County have gun permits,” said Cochran. “In the year 2020, we denied 700+ people a gun permit for various reasons. Either had very serious records, drug problems, maybe other criminal offenses.”

This law would allow those who were denied a gun permit, the opportunity to now be able to travel freely with a loaded firearm.

In the wake of the Ladd stadium shooting incident, Cochran is fighting this bill so people cannot walk around freely with a gun.

The person accused of shooting five people that night, Hezekiah Belfan- is still on the run.

“I checked his arrest record and he has one arrest, and guess what it’s for? It’s for no pistol permit and receiving stolen property,” Cochran said. “Now if this law passed he would not have to have a pistol permit. probably the weapon wouldn’t be recovered because there would be no probable cause for that officer to seize that weapon.”

WKRG News 5 spoke with our local Representative Shane Stringer who co-sponsored this bill. Stringer says he will be releasing a statement in response to the Sheriff’s announcement on Thursday.