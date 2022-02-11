MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Lots of people have an ex-boyfriend or girlfriend they don’t look back fondly on. For Valentine’s day this year, if they have a warrant, Mobile County Sheriff’s Office will be happy to arrest them.

Thug Thursday is a regular initiative the MCSO uses to draw attention to people with outstanding warrants and people recently arrested.

Thug Thursday is an annual event the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office holds every year to get people with warrants in jail. In a Facebook update from MCSO’s account, they say it’s possible to request a song to be played during their arrest, they’ll have access to a “hospitality suite” and they’ll receive “designer” clothes and sandals when they arrive for their stay.

The post also promises those arrested will be greeted by a welcoming reception with other thugs they “may or may not know.”

The MCSO has been criticized for its Thug Thursday initiative. Back in Dec. 2020, Faith In Action Alabama protested the MCSO, saying its use of a Christmas tree to promote a “thug” narrative was in poor taste and diminished the tree’s Christian symbolism.

“You don’t have to say the N-word anymore,’ Rev. Marvin Lue, Jr. of FIAAL said at the time. “There are other words that are synonyms that trigger in people of color’s mind, people of low income’s mind, people that are not part of the authority that I’m talking to you. I’m setting you in your place.”