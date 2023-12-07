MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A car pulled over Thursday morning by Mobile County deputies is not related to the recent shooting death of a 9-year-old girl, according to the Mobile Police Department.

The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office initially distributed photos of a car pulled over at the Clark’s gas station on Moffett Road. The MCSO release said the car was possibly involved in Tuesday’s drive-by shooting death of Cailee Knight on Rhett Drive in West Mobile.

MPD contacted media outlets to correct the information distributed by MCSO. A Mobile Police spokesperson says the car and the people inside are not believed to be connected to the shooting.

This article has been updated to remove the photos of the car and the description of the occupants.