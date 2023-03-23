MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a suspect who bailed out of a stolen vehicle on Lott Road Thursday morning, according to an MCSO Tweet.

MCSO identified the suspect as Maxwell Partridge. MCSO said he bailed out of a vehicle on Lott Road in northwest Mobile County.

Deputies said a foot search is underway. People who live in the area said they have seen drones and K-9s used in the manhunt.

This is a developing story. WKRG News 5 will update this story as we learn more.