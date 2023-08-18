MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile’s Sheriff said he believes text messages may prove once and for all that a Mobile priest had an illegal, physical relationship with a recent high school graduate.

Father Alex Crow and the girl, who turned 18 in June, are now living in Italy after bolting the country last month.

“Cases in that realm, text messages usually do them in,” said Mobile County Sheriff Paul Burch.

Burch said his office has subpoenaed text messages sent between Crow and the 18-year-old girl he left for Italy with last month.

“There’s not a lot we can prove until we get information like that back,” he said, adding it could take up to two months to get the records.

Investigators will be looking for proof in those texts that there was a physical relationship between Crow and the girl while she was still a student at McGill-Toolen High School. A recovered Valentine’s Day letter from January would seem to indicate that.

In that letter from Crow to the girl, he stated, “you are… besides Jesus, the most wonderful thing I’ve ever seen or held in my two hands. He added, “we are in love and we are married.”

“A typical marriage, you usually consummate the marriage,” Burch said. “It’s clear that there’s been some sort of friendship, relationship for the last two years. You don’t develop those feelings overnight.”

Burch said Alabama law forbids any physical relationship between a teacher or person of authority and any student younger than 19.

After the scandal broke, McGill-Toolen removed from its website references to Crow’s role at the school meeting with students and hearing confessions, and issued a statement saying Crow was never “an employee.” Burch said that doesn’t matter.

“The law clearly includes volunteers, counselors, any people involved,” he said. “I’m really disappointed they’re playing this semantics. He was clearly a part of that school. And I don’t want to get into a battle with that school but I think it’s just best to do the right thing instead of trying to distance themselves from it.”

Burch said Italy has no such laws protecting students from authority figures, so even if Crow were charged with a crime here, the Italians would not intervene and extradite him.

But Burch said that’s not his goal.

“We’re not hellbent on charging him and getting him back here,” he said. “If he wants to stay in Italy the rest of his life that’s up to him but the family wants their daughter back and at least have a reasonable conversation with her to see what led to this. And again, if this started when she was 15, 16 years old, she’s a victim and justice needs to be pursued.”

Burch said if Crow is indicted for a felony, he would be detained by U.S. Customs if he ever tried to return to the country.

Burch said statutory rape would not be a pursuable charge in this case, either here, or in Italy. The age of consent in Alabama is 16. In Italy, it’s 14.