Mobile shelter readies for colder temps, more demand

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Consistent nighttime temperatures in the 30s and 40s this week mean more people are looking to get out of the cold. More people in need are looking for help. We stopped by Mobile’s Waterfront Rescue Mission. Men come to the rescue mission for help and a heart.

Client Jay Hope is grateful that Waterfront Rescue Mission was open as temperatures began to drop.

“Just makes me feel safe, they’ve taken me under their wing and I feel comfortable,” said Hope.

Hope is one of many people who were able to get out of the cold this week. Tuesday, Jan. 11, organizers were getting ready for daytime programs. When it’s consistently cold outside the total number of men sleeping here overnight expands from up to 40 to up to 70. After sheltering they also work on social service programs to help the clients improve their prospects.

With the influx of men coming in the shelter, COVID-19 is a concern for Kendell Young. Young works with Waterfront Rescue Mission Operations. Masks are required in common areas and some bunks are clear of mattresses to put more space between sleepers.

“So we try as much as we can to minimize and help with trying to keep COVID levels here to a minimum,” said Young. The bigger goal every night is to bring in as many men as they can out of the cold.

“All you need is a valid ID, when we have this type of weather we limit check-in protocols because we don’t want and just be peaceful in the midst of all we’re facing now,” said Young.