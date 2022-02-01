MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile sex offender has been sentenced to 40 years for transporting a minor from Kentucky for the purpose of illicit sexual activity.

Nathaniel Blancher, 38, pleaded guilty to transporting a minor for criminal sexual activity, traveling with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct, and penalties for registered sex offenders on Oct. 28, 2021, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney’s Office, Southern District of Alabama. Blancher will spend 40 years in prison.

On May 29, 2021, Blancher left his Mobile home for Louisville Kentucky to pick up a 14-year-old girl and return to Mobile with her. When the girl’s parents discovered her missing law enforcement was contacted in Kentucky. Blancher was tracked back to Mobile by Kentucky law enforcement after they tracked his caller ID.

Mobile Police responded to Blancher’s home. Initially, Blancher denied the girl was with him, but eventually let officers into his home where they found the girl hiding in the bathroom. Child Advocacy Center forensically interviewed the girl and she admitted that she had sexual intercourse with Blancher in his apartment when they arrived in Mobile.

The girl also admitted to being in an online relationship with Blancher for approximately three years. She reported that Blancher knew she was 14 and younger at the start of their relationship. She also reported that Blancher traveled to Louisville a month prior in which they had sex in a hotel in Louisville.

Blancher had previously been convicted of possession of child pornography on Oct. 21, 2021. As a result of Blancher’s conviction, he is required to register as a sex offender. Blancher was on probation on that offense when he traveled to Louisville to pick up the girl.

Blancher is also ordered to serve a 25 term of supervised release upon his discharge from prison. Blancher was also ordered to pay a $10,400 special assessment. Blancher will be required to register as a sex offender upon release from prison.