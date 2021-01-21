Mobile sex offender charged in 1997 rape case

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A sex offender who served time in prison for sexual abuse is now linked to a rape case that dates back more than two decades.

Andre Landrum, 52, of Mobile was booked into Metro Jail Wednesday night on rape and burglary charges in connection with an alleged crime from June 1997.

According to court documents filed in the case, Landrum allegedly broke into a home, threatened a woman with a knife, and then raped her.

WKRG News 5 reached out to Mobile Police to find out what led to this cold case arrest. We were told Landrum was recently identified as a suspect through a DNA hit from a sexual assault kit.

In 2005, Landrum was booked on rape and sodomy charges for another alleged incident. That case went to a grand jury, and Landrum ultimately pleaded guilty to sexual abuse and was sentenced to 15 years.

Landrum’s lengthy arrest history in Mobile goes back to 1986 and also includes robbery, assault, and numerous other charges.