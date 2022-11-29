MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The city of Mobile will host its first-ever LEGO convention at the Mobile Civic Center in 2023, according to a release from the Mobile Brick Convention.

The event, which supports Creations for Charity, will take place Sept. 9 and 10, 2023 for “LEGO lovers of all ages.”

“Creations for Charity is an all-volunteer nonprofit organization that buy new LEGO sets for underprivileged children around the world during the holidays,” reads the release.

The convention will be open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9 and Sunday, Sept. 10 will have the same times. There is two sessions for each day, but each offers the same exhibits and activities. Tickets are $14.99 online and can be purchased on the Brick Convention website. There is a limited capacity but tickets can also be purchased at the door for $18.

According to the release, professional LEGO artists from all around the United States will be in Mobile to “display their amazing LEGO creations and to meet with fans.” Other activities include meet-and-greets with LEGO celebrities.

People will also have a chance to get creative in the Construction Zone where you can build your own creations. There will also be galleries with “life-sized and extraordinary LEGO models on display.”

Other attractions and exhibits at the convention include (per the release):

LEGO Retail: purchase LEGO merchandise, retired LEGO sets, new LEGO Sets, Hard-to-Find LEGO, and goodies from multiple different vendors

Star Wars Zone: Amazing LEGO creations from the Star Wars universe

Brick Pits: with thousands of LEGO bricks to build with

Castle Build Zone: build a medieval LEGO creation onsite

Professional LEGO artist meet-and-greets

Fan Zone: epic LEGO creations built by local fan builders