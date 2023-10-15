MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile has been awarded the Alabama High School Athletic Association state championship bowling tournament from 2024 through 2026, the AHSAA and Mobile Sports Authority announced.

This will be the first time for Mobile to host this tournament. It will be held at Bowlero Mobile, which has 42 lanes and has undergone renovation in advance of the tournament.

Mobile has hosted the AHSAA South Regional Bowling Tournament several times since bowling was approved as an AHSAA sport in 2016.

Pelham hosted the tournament from 2016-2021, and Gadsden has hosted the tournament for the past two seasons.

“The AHSAA is excited to announce this move,” AHSAA Executive Director Alvin Briggs said. “We have hosted several championships in Mobile including tennis and golf state championships. Bowling interest is growing rapidly with our member schools.

“We look forward to working with the City of Mobile and the Mobile Sports Authority as we move forward. They have been outstanding hosts for our Alabama-Mississippi and North-South All-Star football games, and we look forward to working with them with our bowling championships. We owe much gratitude to our previous hosts at Gadsden and Pelham.”

The 2024 season tournament is set to take place Jan. 25-26 at Bowlero Mobile. The 2025 and 2026 dates will be released later.

“We at Bowlero Mobile are honored to have been chosen for the next three AHSAA State Bowling Championship Tournaments, a first time for Mobile,” Bowlero Mobile General Manager Caitlyn Johnson said.

“It’s been a very rewarding experience for me, moving to this Bowlero location and I look forward to co-hosting the best high school bowlers in Alabama for the next three years!”