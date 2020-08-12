Mobile selected as potential location for dismantlement of retired aircraft carrier Enterprise

PHILIPPINE SEA (June 4, 2020)In this June 4, 2020, photo provided by the U.S. Navy, the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) departs Apra Harbor in Guam. The carrier has returned to sea and is conducting military operations in the Pacific region, 10 weeks after a massive coronavirus outbreak sidelined Navy warship. (Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kaylianna Genier/U.S. Navy via AP))

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The United States Navy has chosen Mobile to be the potential site for the dismantlement of a retired aircraft carrier Enterprise.

Read the following press release from the U.S. Navy:

The U.S. Navy is reopening the public scoping period to all interested parties for the Environmental Impact Statement/Overseas Environmental Impact Statement (EIS/OEIS) being prepared for the disposal of the decommissioned, defueled ex-Enterprise (CVN 65) aircraft carrier and its associated naval reactor plants. The Navy has added Mobile, Alabama as a potential location for commercial dismantlement based on public scoping comments received during the initial scoping phase in 2019. The public scoping period is open from Aug. 12 to Sept. 11, 2020.

Public Comments

The Navy is seeking public input and involvement, which are fundamental aspects of the

EIS/OEIS development process under the National Environmental Policy Act. The Navy

welcomes public comments on potential viable alternatives and environmental issues for analysis

during the scoping period. Comments may be submitted via mail or online. It is not necessary to

resubmit scoping comments already made if the comments have not changed. Comments must be

postmarked or received online by Sept. 11, 2020, for consideration in the Draft EIS/OEIS.

Mail:

Congressional and Public Affairs Office

Puget Sound Naval Shipyard & Intermediate Maintenance Facility

Attn: Kellie Randall, CVN 65 EIS

1400 Farragut Ave., Stop 2072

Bremerton, WA 98314-2072

Online: www.CarrierDisposalEIS.com

Public Questions

Due to current federal and state guidance and measures put in place in response to COVID-19, the Navy is unable to hold an in-person public scoping meeting in Mobile, Alabama. To assist the public in determining whether to submit a formal comment on the project, the Navy will respond to questions from the public from Aug. 19 to Sept. 2, 2020. During this period, the public may submit questions to the Navy about the proposed action at info@CarrierDisposalEIS.com.

Proposed Action

The proposed action is to dispose of the decommissioned, defueled ex-Enterprise (CVN 65) aircraft carrier and its associated naval reactor plants. The proposed action would entail dismantling and recycling the remnant hull sections of ex-Enterprise at a designated facility in accordance with applicable federal, state, and local laws, and the removal and packaging of ex-Enterprise reactor plants for transportation and disposal as low-level radioactive waste to authorized disposal site(s).

The purpose of the proposed action is to reduce the Navy’s inactive ship inventory, eliminate costs associated with maintaining the ship in a safe stowage condition, and dispose of legacy radiological and hazardous wastes in an environmentally responsible manner, while meeting the operational needs of the Navy.



Visit the project website at www.CarrierDisposalEIS.com to learn more or submit comments.

