PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — One week ago, a brawl between Murphy and Blount High School football players took place after their post-game handshakes. After many attempts to get a comment from Mobile County Public Schools, a frustrated school board member is now speaking out.

In a video circulating social media, students are seen swinging helmets, charging after one another, and throwing punches.

Ever since the incident, News 5 has reached out to Mobile County Public Schools for comment on numerous occasions. We have reached out to their spokesperson by email, text, and phone call, and we have not heard anything back.

Mobile County Public Schools Board Member Dr. Reginald Crenshaw was at the game last week and he witnessed the fight between the students.

“It was an embarrassing situation,” said Crenshaw. “It was a brawl. I was quite embarrassed for both schools. I’m a former player at Blount. I have grandkids at Blount. So it was very disgusting.”

Crenshaw says that deputies and officers had to break up the fights. When asked about why the school system won’t return our calls, he says he is disappointed by how they’ve been handling the situation.

“I just believe in being proactive rather than reactive. There should be a press release or something made available, all of our staff should be made available,” said Crenshaw. “I’ll say that now. And I’ve said it in board meeting to whoever else is there. You know, we should not be given the runaround the fact that it was a fight. It was a brawl. That has consequences to action. And we need to be open upfront with the media. So I have no excuses for them. Just I don’t like the way it was handled.”

Crenshaw confirmed that the Alabama High School Athletics Association is investigating. He is unsure of the possible consequences.