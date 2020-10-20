MOBILE, Ala (WKRG) — The city of Mobile says Hurricane Sally debris removal will be complete before Thanksgiving.

On Wednesday, Mayor Sandy Stimpson announced the city’s teams have collected 92% of the estimated 381,360 cubic yards of trash and debris.

By the end of this week, they say crews will have been to every street at least once.

Debris that has not been picked up by then will be collected during the second pass through the city beginning on Monday, Oct. 26.

City officials say Monday is the deadline to put debris in front of your property sorted into piles to get picked up.

You can help speed up their cleanup efforts by separating trash into three piles: one for vegetation, another for plastic bags, and a third for construction debris.

The city of Mobile is also continuing to accept bagged yard debris at two locations including James Seals Community Center at 540 Texas St. or Langan Municipal Park at 4901 Zeigler Blvd. Bagged vegetation can be dropped off there daily from 8 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

The second pass through will be the last pass through that city contract crews will do in the aftermath of Hurricane Sally.

