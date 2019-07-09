Mobile says goodbye to beloved businessman Jack Greer

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Family and friends are saying goodbye to a pillar of the community on Tuesday.

A private service for Jack Vidmer Greer is being held at the family’s chapel in Theodore. A public celebration will follow.

Greer – or “Jack V.” as the Greer’s team called him – served as president of the family-owned grocery chain starting in the 1980s until he retired two decades later.

Greer, a Mobile native, passed away peacefully at his home on July 2, according to his family. He was 91.

You can read his full obituary below: