Mobile Salvation Army introducing drive-through Thanksgiving this year

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Preparing for a meal this big is always a challenge. This year, while a lot of work is happening inside in the kitchen, the Salvation Army is expanding outside by offering drive-through meals for people who’d rather take their food to-go.

“It’s going to be a good experience for us, this is our first time doing it and I think we’ll like it,” said Billie Sue Mosley while working in the kitchen. The new drive-through comes with some big challenges employees say they’re eager to meet.

“I feel good, feel real good, it’s a chance for people who don’t want to come in to drive up and get themselves something to eat,” said Lead Cook Oscar Smith.

They’ll use the Salvation Army’s disaster canteen vehicle to help put together the drive-through meals, so whether they dine in or take out everyone wins.

“The thing I like the most is someone comes in, they’re hungry they get a good meal, and I know they like because they’re rubbing their stomach,” said Food and Beverage Director Cecil Morris.

To make the meal complete they still need dessert donations that can be dropped off before noon Thanksgiving day.

The Salvation Army is serving meals sit-down style and drive-through from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thanksgiving day. If you want to donate desserts they’re looking for cakes, pies and or individually wrapped treats.