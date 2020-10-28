Mobile Sally victims still recovering, concerned for Zeta

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Mobile Hurricane Sally victims are concerned as Hurricane Zeta moves towards our area.

Tom Donald had a large oak tree fall on his home during Hurricane Sally. Donald is among many other Sally survivors who have concerns ahead of Hurricane Zeta. He currently still has a tarp on his roof from where a large tree fell. The remains of the tree and debris are still on his curb. All of this causing potential hazards for him and his wife.

Donald said “As you can see I’ve got a cracked tree over here and over there and this is an old established area and a lot of folks don’t like to take their trees down and now we are kind of perplexed between both of those, but we sure can’t go through what we’ve been through. Other than that we are just going day to day praying and staying faithful.”

Unfortunately, this is the same story for many Gulf Coast people. Mobile County EMA says they will be opening shelters in the area. They say if you do not feel safe at home from past damage, go to one of these shelters or rather stay with a family member or friend.

