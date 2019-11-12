Mobile Saenger Theatre repairs complete

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Saenger Theatre in downtown Mobile is set to reopen its doors.

The Saenger Theatre has been undergoing extensive repairs after mold was discovered in the ceiling in September. Mold was detected in the rotunda of the 1927 building. Workers had to install scaffolding to clean it.

The theatre posted to Facebook that the saga was over.

Dear Patrons,We couldn't be any happier to officially announce that this saga in the Mobile Saenger Theatre's history… Posted by Saenger Theatre on Tuesday, November 12, 2019

The next show at the Saenger will be The Elf On The Shelf: A Christmas Musical on November 20.

WKRG was given a tour of the theatre, just as crews were getting started with the repairs in September.

