Mobile Saenger Theatre announces rescheduled 2020 Movie Series

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Due to the increased cases of COVID-19, Mobile Saenger Theater has rescheduled its 2020 Movie Series for dates in October and November.
Mobile Saenger Theater will feature thirteen movies, sponsored by Greer’s Markets and Roberts Brothers.
The updated schedule is as follows:
- Thursday, October 1 at 7 p.m. | Airplane
- Sunday, October 4 at 3 p.m. | Citizen Kane
- Thursday, October 8 at 7 p.m. | Remember the Titans
- Sunday, October 11 at 3 p.m. | Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
- Thursday, October 15 at 7 p.m. | The Big Chill
- Thursday, October 22 at 7 p.m. | Muscle Shoals
- Sunday, October 25 at 3 p.m. | National Lampoon’s Vacation
- Thursday, October 29 at 7 p.m. | Pretty Woman
- Sunday, November 1 at 3 p.m. | Frozen
- Thursday, November 5 at 7 p.m. | Ghost
- Thursday, November 12 at 7 p.m. | Jailhouse Rock
- Thursday, November 19 at 7 p.m. | Footloose
- Sunday, November 22 at 3 p.m. | The Bridge on the River Kwai
Tickets are now on sale with prices ranging from the following:
- Adults – $6
- Children – $3 (12 & under)
- Seniors – $3 (60+)
The Saenger Theatre Box Office is currently closed, but movie tickets can be purchased at the Mobile Civic Center Box Office (located at 401 Civic Center Drive; open Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.).
The Saenger Box Office will be open on movie days. Hours will be 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Sundays and 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Thursdays. Tickets for movies cannot be purchased online or by phone.
