MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Handcuffed with his arms behind his back, Lawrence Peterson, 61, offered a confession to reporters Thursday afternoon outside Mobile Police Headquarters.

“I messed up. I messed up. I messed up,” said Peterson.

Police said Peterson demanded money from a teller at Trustmark Bank on Dauphin Street before driving off Thursday. Hours later, they arrested him near the 7000 block of Moffett Road where they found the stolen money and a gun in his vehicle.

“They caught me red-handed.” Police also blame Peterson for a robbery at Winn Dixie on Schillinger Road Tuesday where a masked gunman demanded money from a clerk.

While being led to Mobile Metro Jail, he explained his motivation to steal.

“I almost like had it right but, so much debt came. It happened so fast, so quick.”

A trip to jail for robbery is one he admits he’s taken before.

“I’ll be the first to say I believe I chose the wrong field to be in. Even though life may turn, you’re still supposed to be able to deal with it instead of copping out and doing all I did. I hope that they give me another shot but if they don’t, I can’t blame nobody else but myself.”

Peterson said he’s disabled and is scheduled to undergo a medical screening Friday.

Instead, he’ll see a judge for a bond hearing on two counts of robbery and gun charges.