Mobile road rage murder suspect is a Marine veteran who was honorably discharged

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The murder suspect accused of killing another man during a road rage encounter fired the deadly shots from inside his car, a detective revealed on Friday.

Trenton Thornton is charged with murder in the death of Patrick Edwards Tuesday night. In court we learned Thornton served two tours overseas in the Marines before he was honorably discharged.

Investigators believe Thornton left the scene after getting into a crash with Edwards.

At a bond hearing on Friday, a detective said Edwards followed Thornton to Gulf Field Drive where Edwards then got out and walked toward Thornton’s side of the car to confront him.

The detective said Thornton fired from inside the car through the glass three or four times, hitting Edwards, whose fiancé was also in the car. The fiancé was not injured.

“This was a senseless crime that happened to my brother,” said the victim’s brother, Azell Edwards. “He didn’t deserve what happened to him.”

Officers located Thornton the next day. At Friday’s court hearing we learned SWAT was called because Thornton refused to come out for about an hour.

The detective said police did not have a warrant for his arrest at that time, something Thornton’s attorney pointed out during the hearing.

“It was an American citizen absolutely exercising their constitutional right,” said Chase Dearman, Thornton’s attorney. “They don’t have to answer the door unless someone has a warrant.”

Thornton’s bond is set at $175,000.

