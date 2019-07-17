Mobile rivers are “good to go” after high fecal pollution detected

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two spots in Mobile County caused a stink this week after the Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM) found high levels of fecal pollution in the water.

Mark Ornelas, the water unit chief at the Mobile Field office, tells News 5 that Dog River near the Alba Club and Fowl River at Highway 193 exceeded the EPA limit on Monday, July 15.

Levels on July 15, 2019

Fowl River: 607 colonies/ 100 ml of water

Dog River: 247 colonies/ 100 ml of water

As of July 17, both locations were back to normal. Ornelas has given the green light for those two spots.

Levels on July 17, 2019

Fowl River: 24 colonies/ 100 ml of water

Dog River: 12 colonies/ 100 ml of water

Since 1999 ADEM has routinely monitored bacteria levels at five select swimming beaches on the Gulf Coast.

The goal of this program is to increase public awareness and provide valuable water quality information to help the public make more informed decisions concerning their recreational use of Alabama’s natural coastal waters. Alabama Department of Environmental Management

The process considers a number of factors and then designates a color-code dependent on the findings.

Green status: water quality is acceptable. Enterococci levels were at or below the EPA threshold of 104 colonies per 100 ml of water.

Yellow status: the most recent test results for a given site exceeded the EPA threshold of 104 Enterococci colonies per 100 ml of water.

Red status: means that repeat testing of a site has again revealed bacteria levels over the EPA threshold of 104 Enterococci colonies per 100 ml of water. There may be an increased risk of illness associated with swimming in such water.

To learn more and see an interactive map of rivers in the area, click here.