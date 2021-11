MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Chuck’s Fish Mobile is partnering with FIVE Mobile to give out Thanksgiving to-go boxes Nov. 25, Thanksgiving day.

The Thanksgiving plates are free of charge and all are welcome to attend, according to a Facebook post from Chuck’s Fish Mobile.

Residents can pick up a plate via drive-thru or walk-up, according to the post. The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at FIVE Mobile at 609 Dauphin St. in Mobile.

The event will also accept donations for Wings of Life.