Mobile restaurants still dealing with staffing issues

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) –Employers are still having trouble getting people to work, restaurants in particular.

Some reasoning behind restaurants having trouble with staffing is because some don’t feel safe working in the food industry right now, and another reason — some are still drawing unemployment checks. Tony Sawyer, owner of Bob’s Downtown Restaurant says this is an issue throughout the industry. “Staffing-wise, there are restaurants that are willing to open and want to get back to work.”

Sawyer went on to say he had to hire an entire new kitchen staff when they were able to be open again. He says he has also had some who won’t trade in those unemployment checks for a pay stub. “Unfortunately we have, but we are moving forward and we can’t let that slow us down,” Sawyer says.

Matt Golden, owner of Loda Beirgarten, says he saw a spike in applications after the federal portion of unemployment was over, but some are still riding that check too. “There are still a lot of jobs out there right now at a lot of different restaurants that still need to be filled,” Golden says. Both of these owners say they are hopeful for normalcy to return soon. Golden ending by saying, “It’s just about instilling that confidence that it is safe to come back to work, as long as you are being responsible and your employer is being responsible.”

LATEST STORIES