Mobile restaurants see drop in business amid coronavirus concerns

MOBILE, Ala (WKRG) — It’s quieter than usual in Downtown Mobile and restaurant owners are starting to feel the impact. They’re concerned how COVID-19 will affect business.

“This is a domino effect and it’s really fallen fast and ferocious,” said Tony Sawyer, owner of Bob’s Downtown Diner where it was slower than usual Monday morning.

Fewer people inside restaurants means less money coming in. Owners are especially worried about their staff.

“They all have families to feed and we’re just trying to figure all that out too without crushing our crew and them not having any income for the next couple of weeks,” said Shae Daugbwag, manager of Spot of Tea.

Owners are encouraging people to continue to support local businesses. “Eat local, shop local, and buy local as much as possible,” said Sawyer.

If you don’t feel comfortable dining in, restaurants are offering curbside service. You can also consider buying a gift card to use at a later date.

