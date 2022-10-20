The Hummingbird Way has received The James Beard Smart Catch Leader status for its usage of sustainable seafood.

The Hummingbird Way, located on George Street, has many different seafood options on its menu including dishes with oysters, shrimp and other types of seafood. According to the website, the restaurant is known for its oyster bar.

According to the James Beard Foundation website, restaurants from all over the country are recognized for their outstanding culinary skills.

The mission of the James Beard Awards is to recognize exceptional talent and achievement in the culinary arts, hospitality, media, and broader food system, as well as a demonstrated commitment to racial and gender equity, community, sustainability, and a culture where all can thrive. James Beard Foundation Award Mission Statement

Owners of The Hummingbird Way posted on Facebook that they are thankful to the community for trusting them to provide fresh and sustainable seafood for their dining experience.