Mobile residents react to Governor Ivey’s mask order extension through November 8

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Gov. Kay Ivey announced an extension of the statewide mask order, previously scheduled to expire Friday, Oct. 2.

Speaking from the Alabama State Capitol at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Gov. Ivey announced the extension of Alabama’s Safer at Home order for five additional weeks. The new order will expire on Nov. 8.

On Thursday, Mobile residents at Medal of Honor Park reacted to the mask mandate extension.

“I just think we ought to leave it up to personal use because people are gonna do what they want anyway,” said Gary Breeden, a Mobile resident.

Some agree with Breeden that the mask order should be left up to personal resposiblity.

But others agree with Gov. Ivey’s decision citing the health and safety of Alabamians.

“If people ever lost anyone that was close or personal to them, they would take their mask wearing a lot more serious. I lost my sister and it was a devastating to not be able to see her, to not be able to say the last words of goodbye,” said a Mobile resident.

The mask mandate will expire on November 8.

