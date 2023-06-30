MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile residents are left feeling disappointed but not surprised after hearing the Supreme Court shut down President Joe Bidens student loan forgiveness plan Friday morning.

“I wasn’t too hopeful or too optimistic about it honestly,” Jerrel Flott said.

A 6-3 supreme court decision struck down the student loan forgiveness plan for costing too much. This plan was estimated to cost a total of $400 billion to cancel or reduce student loan debt for roughly 40 million Americans.

However, parents and college graduates feel like that is an expense that the government should be helping with.

Shawnette Brown is getting ready to send her son off to college. In the process of choosing a school, her family had to consider if the price of tuition was worth the experience.

“Students should not have to pay an exorbitant amount of money for higher education,” Brown said.

Brown is also a teacher who has seen students struggle going through higher education. She feels as though politicians need to start asking educators how to fix the cost of tuition.

“So, I tell my government, stop senators, representatives, trying to make decisions… ask educators,” Brown said. “We are problem solvers. We can fix this problem.”

Biden said in a press conference later Friday evening that this plan would’ve helped the economy.

“Freed millions of Americans from the crushing burdens of student debt. More homes would’ve been boughten, more couples would’ve had the confidence to start a family. Millions of people could’ve gotten on with their lives,” Biden said.

Hannah Power graduated from college two years ago and is $60,000 in debt from student loans. She is now starting to prepare to plan for her future including marriage and starting a family, she feels as though the forgiveness plan would’ve helped prepare her for that next step.

“That probably would’ve lifted a lot of weight off of my shoulders,” Power said.

However, some former students like Ryan Binning feel as though the plan would’ve barely made a difference.

“I was going to be in debt for the rest of my life anyways,” Binning said.

The Biden administration is now planning to work under the authority of the Higher Education Act to design a program that will waive or release loans under certain circumstances.

“These initiatives they sound good in theory,” Flott said. “But getting all the channels and everybody who needs to sign off on it to do so, that’s the part that I never think is actually going to happen.”

Federal student loan payments will resume in the fall.