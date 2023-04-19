MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Four days after four people were killed and 32 were injured in a mass shooting in Dadeville, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency announced three teens were charged with reckless murder.

Mobile resident and Dadeville native Amy Jackson, who lost her cousin Shaunkivia “Keke” Smith in the tragedy, says she’s happy that arrests have been made.

“I was very relieved that they had gotten off the street,” said Jackson. “It didn’t help the pain. You know, it was just gave us a little comfort knowing that those dangerous people off the street.”

Even though this process has been difficult for her and her family, she says she’s most disappointed seeing young people under the age of 21 use guns.

She wants to see the three men accused of committing the mass shooting to think about their actions while they sit in jail.

“I think these people need to just sit it out, suffer, and feel the pain every day,” said Jackson. “That’s left with their life, that that would be my justice for Keke.”

As Jackson is hopeful for justice for her cousin, she hopes that more charges will come as 32 people were injured as a result of the shooting.

She explains her other cousin and best friend’s daughter were injured in the shooting, but says they doing better as of Wednesday.

“I talked to my best friend daughter,” explained Jackson. “They got shot in the leg twice. I talked to her yesterday and she said she’s okay. She’s recovering at home. My other cousin, her son, to my knowledge, he’s still in the hospital. He’s stable. They got him up yesterday. He’s actually sitting up in a chair. He was still on oxygen and stuff like that.”

WKRG last spoke with Jackson on Monday. She told News 5 receiving the phone call from her family about the news of her cousin passing away was unbearable to hear.

Jackson says she’s preparing a trip to her hometown of Dadeville to visit her cousin’s immediate family to help plan Shaunkivia’s memorial service.

Her family has started a GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses, if you would like to donate, click the link here.