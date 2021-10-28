Mobile resident stabs home intruder in self-defense

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man who broke into a residence was stabbed during a knife fight in midtown Mobile Wednesday night.

Mobile police say just before 11 p.m., an intruder entered a home on Pinehill Drive off Government Street and was stopped by someone who lives there.

As the resident tried to get the intruder out, the intruder pulled out a knife — but the resident got one too, and stabbed the intruder in self-defense.

No life-threatening injuries were reported, and there are no charges at this time.