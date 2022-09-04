MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) —Labor Day marks the end of summer for many people across the country. This year, AAA expects travel for the holiday weekend to reach pre-pandemic levels.

According to AAA, 137,000,000 Americans are expected to travel this holiday weekend. On Sunday, The Mobile Regional Airport was filled with travelers from all over the country.

“The last time I was down here was for Thanksgiving 2019 to visit a cousin who is a Sister of Mercy, and she’s retired here in Mobile,” said Elizabeth Timmins from Green Bay, Wisconsin. “She’s in her early 90s and this has been the first opportunity for us to come back and see her since COVID.”

With traveling during the holidays, comes delays and cancellations.

According to Flight Aware, a flight tracking service, more than 3,500 cancellations and delays took place within, into, or out of the United States.

“I booked flights with Delta to come here. My flight was delayed,” said Niya Davis from Hampton, Virginia. “We had some complications, but luckily, they were willing to fix it. They got me new tickets so here I am seven hours later, but I’m happy to be here…”

Then, there were others who say flying has been a breeze, even though it’s a holiday weekend.

“Everything for us has been slick,” said Elizabeth Timmins. “We came through Atlanta. So just Green Bay, to Atlanta. Then Atlanta, to Mobile on Delta. We’ve had good service all the way, and we’ve had no issues. No delays, or anything like that.”

“It was pretty good,” said John McNeil. “The coffee was good. The flight stewards were nice, and it worked out well.”

The Department of Transportation created a dashboard showing you which services major airlines provide if a cancellation or delay is due to the inconvenience of that particular airline. For more information click here.