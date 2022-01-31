MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Mobile is hosting a series of community information sessions about City Council redistricting plans. The information sessions run Jan. 31 through Feb. 9.

District 2 – Jan. 31, 6 p.m. at VIA Health Fitness and Enrichment Center, 1717 Dauphin St.

District 6 – Feb. 1, 6 p.m. at the Connie Hudson Senior Center, 3201 Hillcrest Rd.

District 5 – Feb. 2, 6 p.m. at the Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2921 Airport Blvd.

District 4 – Feb. 3, 6 p.m. at Cottage Hill Baptist Church, 4255 Cottage Hill Rd.

District 7 – Feb. 7, 6 p.m. at the Mobile Museum of Art, 4850 Museum Drive

District 1 – Feb. 8, 6 p.m. at the Dumas Wesley Community Center, 126 Mobile St.

District 3 – Feb. 9, 6 p.m. at Christ Temple Apostolic Church, 801 Virginia St.

Mobilians had earlier opportunities to weigh in on redistricting plans at virtual town halls held on the city’s Facebook page on Jan. 25.