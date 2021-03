MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Mobile’s recycling drop-off centers at 4851 Museum Drive and 310 Pinehill Drive will be reopening on Thursday, April 1, and resuming their normal operations of 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

The locations had to stop receiving trash temporarily because of complications at the location where our collections are delivered.