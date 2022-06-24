MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — As demonstrations broke out across the country in response to the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, people in Mobile had their own thoughts on the decision.

We spoke with several people who had mixed reactions and emotions to the Supreme Court’s decision. Some people were anti-abortion for their own religious practices:

“It’s great, it’s what the Bible says,” said Scotty Downey. “Jesus, Jesus, Jesus, that’s all I can say.”

“I think it’s a wonderful decision,” said William Pappas. “I’m Orthodox and we believe that life begins at conception and it’s just a very clear-cut thing.”

“It’s crazy because that’s been in place our whole lifetime and for them to overturn it, I’m excited,” said Simone Mosley. “Protecting the babies… that’s the most important thing.”

Others were for abortion rights and visibly upset about Roe v. Wade being overturned:

“I don’t think the government has any place in making those decisions for women,” said David Gearhart. “I think it’s going to have a terrible impact on women’s rights and you know people are going to have to go undercover now to have abortions and it’s going to be a serious issue I think for our country.”

“People should be able to make their own decision because you don’t know their day-to-day life situations,” said Nikki Fletcher. “Not being able to make your own decision to better your situation…. I think that the decision was not a great decision for the people”

Alabama is one of more than two dozen states that are expected to implement abortion ban laws in the next 30 days.

The state’s ban was blocked in 2019 due to Roe V. Wade but, now that it has been overturned, Alabama attorney general, Steve Marshall, filed on Friday an emergency motion to dissolve the injunction on Alabama’s abortion ban.