MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Local rapper HoneyKomb Brazy, along with two men he was arrested with on Dec. 18, will receive a federal trial, according to court documents.

The documents state HoneyKomb Brazy — whose name is Nashon Terral Itez Jones — along with Mason Demetrius Fuller and Miguel Wayne Hall are all forbidden from possessing a firearm.

When they were arrested, the documents state, Jones and Hall violated federal law “as convicted felons in possession of a firearm.”

Fuller violated federal law “as a person subject to a domestic violence restraining order in possession of a firearm,” the documents state.

Mason Demetrius Fuller, left; Nashon Terral Itez Jones, middle; Miguel Wayne Hall, right. (Photo courtesy of the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office)

Jones, Fuller and Hall were found with two firearms when they were pulled over on Dec. 18 and then booked into the Mobile County Metro Jail.

They have since been transferred from the jail, but where they are being held is unknown. WKRG contacted the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office but received no definite answer.

An MCSO spokesperson, however, said Jones was transferred to another agency because “he was causing too much disruption” at Mobile County Metro Jail.

Fuller and Hall each appeared in court on Thursday, and Jones is set to appear in court next week with another court date scheduled for Jan. 16.

Who is HoneyKomb Brazy?

Jones, a Mobile native, has been making music for five years. His first song, “That’s the Intro Freestyle,” debuted on Spotify in 2018.

Since then, he has released several singles and two albums: “1067” from 2021 and “Honey Komb Hideout” from 2020.

According to Spotify, he has 172,472 monthly listeners, and his top songs have garnered millions of listeners.

Jones also has a criminal history dating back to 2010, when he was 15 years old.

Most recently, Jones was arrested for exposing himself to a corrections officer in 2021, but the charges were ultimately dropped.

His grandparents were murdered in in February 2021, which reportedly was the result of Facebook disputes between Jones, local drug kingpins and other rappers.