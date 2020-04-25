Mobile ranks high for millennial home buyers

A new study claims Mobile is the second best U.S. midsized metro area for millennial home buyers. The report by Construction Coverage indictes COVID-19’s impact on the economy will affect home buyers for years, inclduing millenials. Mobile, however, with a median home price of $127,684 and median full-time earnings for millennial workers of $35,000, along with several other factors, make it a more attractive location for millennial home buyers.

The report indicstes the cost of living in Mobile is 13-percent below the national average.

Over the past few years, homeownership rates for millennials have been slowly on the rise. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the homeownership rate for Americans under 35 grew to roughly 37 percent in 2019. However, homeownership among today’s millennials is still below its peak of 43 percent in 2004 and woefully below the national rate of 65 percent across all major regions of the U.S.

There are several factors that contribute to the low rate, including student loan debt and no money to make a down payment. In addition, millennials are more likely than previous generations to delay major life events like marriage and children.

Overall, the best states for millennial home buyers are in the Midwest and South where there are reasonable home prices compared to income, low living costs, and below-average millennial unemployment rates. The least favorable states for millennial buyers tend to be on the West Coast and in the Northeast

See the full report here