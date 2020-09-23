Mobile ranks high for focus on single family homes

Out of all midsize metro areas in the United States, Mobile ranks third in investing in single-family homes. That is according to a newly released study by Porch.com

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, many Americans are moving out of densely populated cities in search of more spaced-out living arrangements. While the share of single-family home constructions has been declining in favor of multi-unit properties for decades in many cities across the country, some cities have prioritized investment into single-family homes more than others.

In the Mobile metropolitan area, 99.6% of new housing units in 2019 were single-family, far above the national average of 62.2%.

To see the full report, which includes a table with data on more than 300 metros and all 50 states, click here