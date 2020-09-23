Mobile ranks high for focus on single family homes

Mobile County

Study says Port City is bucking national trend

Posted: / Updated:

Out of all midsize metro areas in the United States, Mobile ranks third in investing in single-family homes. That is according to a newly released study by Porch.com

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, many Americans are moving out of densely populated cities in search of more spaced-out living arrangements. While the share of single-family home constructions has been declining in favor of multi-unit properties for decades in many cities across the country, some cities have prioritized investment into single-family homes more than others.

In the Mobile metropolitan area, 99.6% of new housing units in 2019 were single-family, far above the national average of 62.2%.

To see the full report, which includes a table with data on more than 300 metros and all 50 states, click here

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories