MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A report from WalletHub has ranked Mobile as one of the neediest cities in the U.S. in 2022.

WalletHub took 180 U.S. cities and compared them to each other using 28 different factors. Some of those factors included child poverty, food insecurity and uninsured rates.

Out of all 180 cities Mobile ranked as the 33rd neediest city. The economic well-being was ranked at 48 and Health and Safety was ranked at 22.

Gulfport, Miss. also ranked high up as they were ranked the 4th neediest in the U.S.

Detroit, Mich. was ranked the neediest with Brownsville, Texas coming in right behind. The least needy cities include Columbia, Md., Bismarck, N.D. and Overland Park, Kan.