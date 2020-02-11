Mobile ranked among least healthy cities

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — With health care costs rising and U.S. life expectancy declining for three consecutive years, the personal-finance website WalletHub released its report on 2020’s Healthiest & Unhealthiest Cities in America Monday. Out of 174 of the largest U.S. cities, Mobile is ranked one of the least healthy, at 164. Gulfport, MS ranks 172.
To identify the places where health is a priority, WalletHub used 43 key metrics of good health. The data set ranges from the cost of medical visits to fruit and vegetable consumption to fitness clubs per capita.
Methodology:
Health Care – Total Points: 25
- Premature-Death Rate: Triple Weight (~3.95 Points)
Note: “Premature Death” refers to years of potential life lost.
- Mental Health: Full Weight (~1.32 Points)
Note: This metric measures the percentage of adults reporting 14 or more mentally unhealthy days in the past month.
- Mental-Health Counselors per Capita: Full Weight (~1.32 Points)
Note: Mental-Health Counselors refers to Mental Health Counselors and Mental Health and Substance Abuse Social Workers.
- Physical Health: Full Weight (~1.32 Points)
Note: This metric measures the percentage of adults reporting 14 or more physically unhealthy days in the past month.
- Family Doctors per Capita: Full Weight (~1.32 Points)
- Dentists per Capita: Full Weight (~1.32 Points)
- Cost of Medical Visit: Full Weight (~1.32 Points)
- Cost of Dental Visit: Full Weight (~1.32 Points)
- Cost of Basic Medicine: Full Weight (~1.32 Points)
Note: This metric refers to cold medicine for 6 days (Tylenol, Frenadol, Coldrex, or equivalent brands).
- Quality of Public Hospital System: Full* Weight (~1.32 Points)
Note: This metric is based on the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ ranking of public hospital systems.
- Hospital Beds per Capita: Full Weight (~1.32 Points)
- Adult Health-Insurance Coverage: Full Weight (~1.32 Points)
Note: This metric measures the percentage of adults aged 19 to 64 years with health insurance coverage.
- Youth Health-Insurance Coverage: Full Weight (~1.32 Points)
Note: This metric measures the percentage of youths aged 18 year and younger with health insurance coverage.
- Share of Adults Who Visited a Doctor or a Dentist in the Past Year: Full Weight (~1.32 Points)
- Share of Adults Who Checked their Cholesterol in the Past 5 Years: Full Weight (~1.32 Points)
- Mammography Screenings Among Women Aged 50–74 Years: Full Weight (~1.32 Points)
- Share of Women & Men Aged 65 Years and Older Who Received Core Preventive Services: Full Weight (~1.32 Points)
Note: This metric measures the percentage of women aged 65 and older who report having received all of the following: an influenza vaccination in the past year; a pneumococcal vaccination (PPV) ever; either a fecal occult blood test (FOBT) within the past year, a sigmoidoscopy within the past 5 years and a FOBT within the past 3 years, or a colonoscopy within the previous 10 years; and a mammogram in the past 2 years and men aged 65 and older who report having received all of the following: an influenza vaccination in the past year; a PPV ever; and either a fecal occult blood test (FOBT) within the past year, a sigmoidoscopy within the past 5 years and a FOBT within the past 3 years, or a colonoscopy within the past 10 years.
Food – Total Points: 25
- Inadequate Fruit & Vegetable Consumption: Double Weight (~5.00 Points)
Note: This metric measures the percentage of adults consuming fewer than one serving of fruits or vegetables per day.
- Farmer’s Markets per Capita**: Full Weight (~2.50 Points)
- Gourmet Specialty-Food Stores per Capita**: Full Weight (~2.50 Points)
- Healthy Restaurants per Capita**: Full Weight (~2.50 Points)
Note: “Healthy Restaurants” refers to vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free establishments.
- Dietitians & Nutritionists per Capita: Full Weight (~2.50 Points)
- Share of Residents Who Say They Eat Healthy: Full Weight (~2.50 Points)
Note: This metric is based on Gallup and Sharecare’s 2016 Community Rankings for Healthy Eating report which examines healthy eating across the nation.
- Google Search Interest for “Healthy Eating”: Full Weight (~2.50 Points)
Note: This metric measures the search interest for “healthy food near me”, “healthy dinner ideas”, “healthy snacks”, “health food stores”, “healthy recipes”, “healthy grocery list”.
- Share of Obese Residents: Full Weight (~2.50 Points)
- Limited Access to Healthy Foods: Full Weight (~2.50 Points)
Note: This metric measures the percentage of the population who earn a low income and do not live within a reasonable distance to a grocery store.
Fitness – Total Points: 25
- Share of Adults Who Engage in Any Physical Activity: Double Weight (~6.25 Points)
- Well-Being “Physical” Rank: Full Weight (~3.13 Points)
Note: This metric refers to the city’s rank in the “Physical” section of the Gallup-Sharecare State of American Well-Being rankings. “Physical” refers to having good health and enough energy to get things done daily.
- Fitness & Instruction Centers per Capita**: Full Weight (~3.13 Points)
- Average Cost of Fitness-Club Membership: Full Weight (~3.13 Points)
- Intramural Leagues per Capita**: Full Weight (~3.13 Points)
- Weight-Loss Centers per Capita**: Full Weight (~3.13 Points)
- Fitness Trainers & Aerobics Instructors per Capita: Full Weight (~3.13 Points)
Green Space – Total Points: 25
- Parkland Acres per Capita**: Full Weight (~2.50 Points)
- Quality of Parks: Full Weight (~2.50 Points)
Note: This metric measures “parks spending per capita”, as a proxy for “parks quality.”
- Hiking Trails per Capita**: Full Weight (~2.50 Points)
- Running Trails per Capita**: Full Weight (~2.50 Points)
- Walking Trails per Capita**: Full Weight (~2.50 Points)
- Walk Score: Full Weight (~2.50 Points)
- Bike Score: Full Weight (~2.50 Points)
- Physical-Activity Access: Full Weight (~2.50 Points)
Note: This metric measures the percentage of the population with adequate access to locations for engaging in physical activity.
- City “Greenness”: Full Weight (~2.50 Points)
Note: This metric is based on WalletHub’s Greenest Cities in America ranking that encompasses environmental metrics like air quality or “green” transportation.
- Recreation Access: Full Weight (~2.50 Points)
Note: This metric is based on WalletHub’s Best & Worst Cities for Recreation ranking.
