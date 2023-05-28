MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Raising a child is a major expense, with reports saying the average cost to raise a child in the United States is over $20,000 annually. If you’re an only parent, that cost can go up more than $3,000.

According to a report by SmartAsset, Mobile ranked among some of the cities with the lowest cost to raise a child. Out of 381 cities ranked, Mobile landed at no. 337 with the annual cost of raising a child being $17,418. The expense breakdown is as follows:

Childcare – $6,699

Food – $1,768

Housing – $2,302

The Daphne-Fairhope-Foley area was ranked at no. 293 with the annual cost being $18,308. The breakdown:

Childcare – $6,951

Food – $1,768

Housing – $2,940

Other Alabama cities on the list include: