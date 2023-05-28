MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Raising a child is a major expense, with reports saying the average cost to raise a child in the United States is over $20,000 annually. If you’re an only parent, that cost can go up more than $3,000.
According to a report by SmartAsset, Mobile ranked among some of the cities with the lowest cost to raise a child. Out of 381 cities ranked, Mobile landed at no. 337 with the annual cost of raising a child being $17,418. The expense breakdown is as follows:
- Childcare – $6,699
- Food – $1,768
- Housing – $2,302
The Daphne-Fairhope-Foley area was ranked at no. 293 with the annual cost being $18,308. The breakdown:
- Childcare – $6,951
- Food – $1,768
- Housing – $2,940
Other Alabama cities on the list include:
- Auburn-Opelika — $18,805
- Florence-Muscle Shoals — $18,620
- Montgomery — $18,430
- Birmingham-Hoover — $17,924
- Decatur — $17,900
- Tuscaloosa — $16,423
- Anniston-Oxford — $15,997
- Dothan — $15,570
- Gadsden — $15,261