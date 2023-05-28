MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Raising a child is a major expense, with reports saying the average cost to raise a child in the United States is over $20,000 annually. If you’re an only parent, that cost can go up more than $3,000.

According to a report by SmartAsset, Mobile ranked among some of the cities with the lowest cost to raise a child. Out of 381 cities ranked, Mobile landed at no. 337 with the annual cost of raising a child being $17,418. The expense breakdown is as follows:

  • Childcare – $6,699
  • Food – $1,768
  • Housing – $2,302

The Daphne-Fairhope-Foley area was ranked at no. 293 with the annual cost being $18,308. The breakdown:

  • Childcare – $6,951
  • Food – $1,768
  • Housing – $2,940

Other Alabama cities on the list include:

  • Auburn-Opelika — $18,805
  • Florence-Muscle Shoals — $18,620
  • Montgomery — $18,430
  • Birmingham-Hoover — $17,924
  • Decatur — $17,900
  • Tuscaloosa — $16,423
  • Anniston-Oxford — $15,997
  • Dothan — $15,570
  • Gadsden — $15,261