MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The University of Mobile Rams Softball team leaves Wednesday, April 27 to play in their Conference Tournament in Decatur, Ala.

It’s the Rams’ next step in their quest to win a national championship. The team had one last practice Tuesday, April 26 on the Mobile campus before heading off to the tournament.

The Rams are having a year to remember, they started the season unranked and after posting a 42 and 2 record the girls enter the postseason ranked Number one in the county in NAIA.

“This is a great place to play ball, I love it here. it’s a pretty campus, we’ve got great coaches and we have a great team that I really enjoy being on,” said Senior Courtney Ellzey.

Mobile moved its way to the top thanks to a school-record 34-game winning streak.

Great pitching, timely hitting and fantastic defense produced a can’t lose attitude.

“Being a senior this is really, really special for me, of course, the four other seniors that we’ve got on our team, but it’s just exciting. I know people say, last year, the best year. But, we really are trying to make the most of what our last year is,” said Senior Jaden Morace.

Any great softball team is led by great pitching and the Rams have a great 1-2 Punch in Emily Butts and Brinkley Goff, they are a combined 37 and 0 in the regular season.

“We are each other’s biggest cheerleaders, we know that we are both different and we both know we can handle the job, so I don’t think we really care as if, she has the ball, I have the ball we both have that trust in each other,” said Junior Emily Butts.

Mobile is getting it done with local talent, 14 of the 23 players on the roster and locals and seven starters played high school softball in Mobile or Baldwin County.

“We kind of call each other Mobile All-Star team sometimes, just because we have so many girls from the Mobile area,’ said Ellzey.

The Rams hope to win Conference Title this weekend and get a shot at hosting the opening round of the NCAA Softball Championship as the nation’s topped ranked team. Rams Coach Alison Sellers-Cook believes they can win the national championship.

“I think it’s definitely a possibility, we’ve just got to stay hot and continue to do what we know how to do,” said Sellers-Cook.