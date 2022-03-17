MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Mobile announced Thursday, March 17 that one of the city officials has resigned following a non-criminal investigation.

Mobile Public services director John Peavy resigned Monday, March 14. His resignation was accepted the same day by Mayor Sandy Stimpson, according to a statement from the City of Mobile.

Peavy’s resignation comes after an investigation by the Office of Professional Responsibility. The OPR is an organization created by Stimpson in 2021. The organization investigates complaints made against city officials. These complaints can be filed by citizens or other employees.

The OPR does not conduct criminal investigations, according to the City of Mobile.