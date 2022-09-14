MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Three arrests in Mobile, in the span of three days. All the suspects are under the age of 17.

The crimes committed by these teens include gun violence and fighting.

On Wednesday, the Mobile Police Department arrested a 16-year-old in connection to a shooting at Get Air on Sept. 3. This past Monday, Mobile Police arrested two girls, ages 14 and 16, after a fight broke out inside Williamson High School.

Two adults were also arrested in connection to that fight. Instead of trying to resolve the issue verbally, they brought guns to the school’s campus.

Mobile Police Public Safety Director Lawrence Battiste said the community has been making efforts lately to reach out to our youth.

Battiste said it’s about time the youth value themselves, and their futures more.

“We continue to talk about the ability to solve conflict without a weapon,” said Battiste. “When these young people figure the only way they can solve their problem is at the end of a gun, nothing good comes from it. Innocent people often end up getting hurt as a result of it, and most importantly the individual that pulls the trigger on the other end of the gun has basically thrown away a very good part of their future as they move forward.”

In recent months, The city of Mobile as a whole has pushed efforts to try and combat youth violence. Battiste said the youth in our community need to meet them halfway.

“We need our young people to understand that conflicts can be solved in several different ways,” said Battiste. “And, probably the most powerful weapon anybody could ever have been their voice. So, if they minimize their voice because they’ve got a gun, they just turned a light on what could be.”

Battiste said it’s time for the parents to get involved in their children’s lives if they aren’t already.

“Parents need to let their children know that they love them and that they’re going to be engaged in what they’re doing and they’re not going to stand for the foolishness,” said Batiste.